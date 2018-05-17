Nunez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Nunez will head to the bench for breather after starting 13 of the past 14 games. He's served as the Red Sox's primary second baseman in the absence of Dustin Pedroia (knee), but will give way to Brock Holt at the keystone for Thursday's series opener.

