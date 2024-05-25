Whitlock told reporters Saturday that he is expecting to get an internal brace procedure for his right elbow, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Whitlock is set to meet with Dr. Jeff Dugas on Wednesday, the same surgeon who performed Tommy John surgery on the right-hander in 2019, per McCaffery. Whitlock appeared optimistic that he would avoid TJ surgery and be ready for 2025, but that won't be known until after Wednesday's meeting. Whitlock made four starts for the Red Sox before landing on the 15-day injured list April 17 with a left oblique strain, but the 27-year-old was shut down from his throwing program after sustaining damage to the UCL in his right elbow. The hope now for the Red Sox is that Whitlock is able to return for the beginning of the 2025 season.