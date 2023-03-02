Whitlock (hip) will throw two innings of live batting practice Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game yet, as the Red Sox are easing him into things as he works his way back from hip surgery. It remains possible the right-hander will need a stint on the injured list to start the season, but any potential absence isn't expected to be significant. Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that more will be known about Whitlock's status next week.
