Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back in lineup Wednesday

Manager John Farrell expects Ramirez (biceps) to return to the lineup Wednesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Ramirez will not start Tuesday for the sixth game in a row, but it appears he is feeling good enough to jump back into the lineup for Boston's next game Wednesday night. He figures to serve as the designated hitter as he regularly does to limit the stress on his arm.

