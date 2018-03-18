Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Looking like starter at first base
Ramirez has 38 spring at-bats and 14 starts while spending much of that time at first base and looks like the favorite to win the starting job for Opening Day, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
With J.D. Martinez in the fold, manager Alex Cora can't simply slot Ramirez in at designated hitter, so he'll have to be the first baseman if Boston wants to take advantage of his bat. In comparison, Mitch Moreland has appeared in just nine games with 24 at-bats, some of those coming as the designated hitter.
