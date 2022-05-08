Robles allowed one earned run while allowing a hit and a walk to blow the save Saturday against the White Sox.

Robles was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He surrendered a leadoff walk and then a double to ultimately surrender the game-tying run. Robles has now failed to convert each of his last two save chances, which could mean the team looks towards Jake Diekman or another bullpen arm to fill the closer role moving forward.