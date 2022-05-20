Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Martinez benefitted from a big offensive performance by the Red Sox -- and Trevor Story in particular -- to score multiple runs in a game for the third time this season. It also marked his third multi-hit effort in his last four starts, during which he's hit one home run while driving in four and scoring five runs. Overall, Martinez has maintained a .344/.383/.582 line across 133 plate appearances on the campaign.