Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Martinez (back) could join the big club as soon as Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran slugger is scheduled to play with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could be the final hurdle before being cleared for his Mets debut. Martinez played in two minor-league games in early April before the back issue surfaced, but he's just about MLB ready after receiving an injection and ramping his baseball work back up over the past couple weeks.