Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr.: Goes deep again

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

The 29-year-old has now gone yard in back-to-back games for the second time this month. Despite the power displays, Bradley's overall contact issues remain, and he's only slashing .231/.317/.558 through 16 games in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories