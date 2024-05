Duran went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Duran led of the fourth inning with a single and stole his ninth base of the season before trotting home on Wilyer Abreu's triple. Duran has scuffled of late and entered the game batting .150 (6-for-40) over the previous nine contests. His nine thefts lead the Red Sox and are tied for sixth in MLB.