Duran went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

Duran rescued the Red Sox, who had earlier blown a four-run lead, with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. He continued a hot stretch with a fourth consecutive multi-hit game, during which he's 11-for-17 with a homer, four RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases.