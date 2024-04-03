Duran went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Duran's stolen base in the seventh inning put him in position to score the game-tying run on Trevor Story's single. The speedy outfielder, who was also hit by pitch twice, got on base four times and stole his fourth base in the last two games. Duran has six thefts, which ties him with Brice Turang of the Brewers for tops in MLB. He stole career-high 24 during an injury-shortened 2023 and is poised to top that given good health and no prolonged slumps.