Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Duran's tough season continues as he's slashing just .171/.227/.268 in September, bringing him down to .204/.261/.361 for the year. He's nearly gone 20-20 despite those struggles -- he sits one steal shy of 20 -- but it appears his opportunities against lefties will remain limited down the stretch. Roman Anthony, Nate Eaton and Wilyer Abreu will start across the outfield from left to right Wednesday, while Jahmai Jones serves as the DH against southpaw MacKenzie Gore.