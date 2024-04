Duran went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a run batted in and three stolen bases during Monday's game against the Athletics.

Duran ran wild Monday, pushing himself to a league-leading five steals on the season. He swiped second base after each of his three singles but also advanced to third via error on two of those occasions. The multi-hit outing was much-needed for the speedster after opening the season 2-for-16 (.125)