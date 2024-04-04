Duran went 4-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Athletics.

Duran's posted three consecutive multi-hit games following a 2-for-16 start to the season. It's a hopeful sign for the outfielder, who earlier in his career let the pressure of slumps and mistakes get the better of him. That began to change in 2023 when he posted an .886 OPS over the first half of the season before an August injury ended his season. A mentally sound Duran could be a difference maker atop Boston's lineup. While his .500 BABIP is unsustainable, the outfielder is 11-for-28 (.393) with six steals through seven games.