Duran went 1-for-4 with a walk, triple and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Duran tripled in two runs in the sixth inning then drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth before scoring the winning run on Tyler O'Neill's walk-off single. Duran has started all 29 games thus far, including 27 of them as the team's leadoff batter. He's second on the Red Sox with 17 runs and leads the club in triples with three. Because of Ceddanne Rafaela moving from center field to shortstop, Duran is locked in as Boston's starting center fielder.