Duran has attempted five steals over the last 35 games, after he opened the season with six steals in the first six games.

There are a few factors that explain the drop in attempts, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Opposing teams became aware of Duran's potential impact, and the Red Sox have been more judicious after running into several outs early in the season. Additionally, manager Alex Cora asked Duran to run less given that he plays every day.