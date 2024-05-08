Duran went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Duran's line Tuesday was similar to his previous game Sunday, when he logged a double and triple in a win over the Twins, only he didn't score against Atlanta. That's partially due to Boston's woeful 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position (13 LOB). Duran's done a good job of not letting any slumps linger -- the bane of his first two seasons in the majors -- and is batting .267/.339/.420 over 168 plate appearances. Tuesday's triple, his sixth, vaulted him to the top of MLB.