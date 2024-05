Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

Duran provided plenty of pop from the leadoff position Thursday, swatting his second homer of 2024 and generating two doubles for a second straight game. The contest was Duran's fourth game with at least three hits this season. The center fielder will finish the four-game series against Tampa Bay 6-for-15 (.400) with three runs scored and five extra-base hits.