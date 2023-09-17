Schreiber allowed one run on two hits over one inning and blew the save in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Toronto.

For Boston's first save opportunity since closer Kenley Jansen (illness) landed on the COVID-19-related injured list, Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought in Schreiber to close. The right-hander should have survived with a save, but center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela misplayed a Daulton Varsho liner, turning a potential game-ending out into a triple, which plated the tying run. Schreiber entered the game following Chris Martin, who is also in the mix for saves while Jansen works his way back.