The Red Sox traded Schreiber to the Royals on Saturday in exchange for David Sandlin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Though he missed nearly two months of the season due to a shoulder strain, Schreiber instantly becomes one of the top relievers in Kansas City's bullpen after posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 46.2 frames in 2023. The 29-year-old right-hander often served in high-leverage situations over the past two years and could be in the mix for save opportunities with his new club.