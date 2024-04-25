Schreiber (2-0) pitched a perfect inning and was credited with the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays.

Schreiber was deemed the most effective reliever after Alec Marsh (elbow) exited the contest in the fifth inning and Angel Zerpa struggled in a 1.2-inning assignment. Schreiber has maintained scoreless outings in all but one of his appearances so far, pitching to a 0.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 12 innings. He's added two wins and seven holds while serving in a setup role. Schreiber doesn't have a clear path to saves with James McArthur emerging as the Royals' closer, but he's very clearly in the late-inning mix.