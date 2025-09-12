Schreiber (3-3) was charged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one in 1.1 innings.

It's the third time already this month that Schreiber has permitted two runs in an outing, giving him a ghastly 12.46 ERA through 4.1 innings in September. With closer Carlos Estevez leading MLB in saves, Schreiber has fallen quite far out of contention for save chances in most scenarios at this stage of the campaign. Across 58.1 innings, Schreiber has a 3.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB.