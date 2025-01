The Royals and Schreiber avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Schreiber had been arbitration-eligible for a second time. The right-handed reliever saw his strikeout rate dip to 20.5 percent in 2024 in his first year in Kansas City but remained useful with a 3.66 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He'll be used in middle relief in 2025.