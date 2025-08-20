Schreiber issued one walk in a scoreless inning and recorded a save against Texas on Tuesday.

Schreiber entered the game with a 5-2 lead and closed things out despite a two-out walk to Marcus Semien. Schreiber picked up his first save and extended his scoreless streak to 5.1 frames. He dropped his season ERA to 3.24 while snagging his first save of the year. Carlos Estevez did not appear in Tuesday's win after pitching Sunday and Monday.