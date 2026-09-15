Schreiber earned a save against the Twins on Monday, issuing one walk and allowing no hits over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Schreiber entered with two outs in the eighth inning after Minnesota had put two runners on base while trailing by four runs. He retired the only batter he faced in that frame and returned for the ninth, working around a one-out walk and an error to close out the contest. Schreiber thus notched his first save since joining the Yankees off waivers Aug. 31. The right-hander had a save with the Royals earlier in the campaign, but he's no threat to David Bednar's closing role. Still, he's been excellent so far in his tenure with New York, pitching seven scoreless innings over six outings, during which he's given up just one hit.