Schreiber picked up the save Friday against the Angels. He pitched a shutout inning, allowing one hit with no strikeouts.

Schreiber collected his first save season and tenth of his career Friday night. He looked steady, allowing a one-out double to Matt Thaiss before swiftly retiring the next two batters on grounders. James McArthur, the typical Royals closer, worked back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday, so manager Matt Quatraro could have been given him extra rest Friday night. However, McArthur also blew two saves this week, so keep an eye on the bullpen situation in Kansas City to see if Schreiber picks up more save opportunities.