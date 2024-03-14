Schreiber is viewed as a lock to make the Royals' bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Schreiber's role is yet to be officially defined by manager Matt Quatraro, but it's likely he is in the high-leverage mix after logging nine saves and 33 holds over 110 appearances between 2022 and 2023 for the Red Sox. The right-handed reliever has done everything right in spring so far, allowing five hits and striking out five without walking a batting over five innings through five Cactus League appearances. In addition to Schreiber, Will Smith and James McArthur are seen as the Royals' top relievers, with Smith most likely to close given his past work as a closer.