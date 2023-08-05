Schreiber will serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Chris Murphy, who last pitched Sunday against the Giants and covered 3.1 innings, will likely serve as a bulk reliever behind Schreiber, who will likely work only an inning or two. The Red Sox have now deployed Schreiber as an opener for two of his five appearances since he returned from the 60-day injured list last week.
