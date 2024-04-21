Winckowski did not factor into the decision, allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Pirates. He struck out one.

Winckowski made his first start of the season in place of Garrett Whitlock (oblique), tossing a season-high 3.1 innings while limiting the Pirates to one run. After tossing no more than 28 pitches over his three previous outings, Winckowski was pulled after 46 pitches Sunday. The 25-year-old righty will get a chance to stretch out his arm more as he will stay in the rotation for the time-being, as reported by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. His next opportunity is scheduled to come over the weekend as the Red Sox welcome the Cubs to Fenway.