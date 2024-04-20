Winckowski will start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

He will be taking the spot vacated by Garrett Whitlock (oblique). Winckowski hasn't pitched longer than 2.2 innings in any relief outing this season and went just one inning in each of his last two appearances, so Sunday's start will be a pretty short one. With Whitlock slated to miss at least a couple weeks, Winckowski could be needed for additional starts after Sunday.