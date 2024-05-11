The Red Sox are expected to option Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

The move will clear the way for Brayan Bello (lat) to be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Nationals. Winckowski has more walks (six) than strikeouts (four) over his last 14.2 innings (seven appearances). He'll likely be back up at some point when the Red Sox need a fresh bullpen arm.