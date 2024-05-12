The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reported after Saturday's 4-2 win over the Nationals that Winckowski was headed back to Triple-A, but the Red Sox didn't make the right-hander's demotion official until Sunday, when right-hander Brayan Bello (lat) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Over 12 appearances (three starts) for Boston this season, Winckowski holds a 3.33 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings.