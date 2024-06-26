Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Winckowski will start Sunday's game against the Padres in Boston, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Due to off days Thursday and next Monday, the Red Sox didn't need to add a fifth starter to the rotation until July 6, but manager Alex Cora is electing to bring Winckowski in the rotation early. Brayan Bello had been lined up to start Sunday's game, but he'll instead get pushed back to next Wednesday in Miami and have extra time to regroup after he was lit up for seven earned runs over 2.1 innings in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday. While coming on in relief of Bello on Tuesday, Winckowski struck out eight and allowing two earned runs in six innings, so he looks to be fully stretched out enough to head into Sunday's start without any restrictions with his pitch count. Winckowski has previously made three starts with the big club this season, posting a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 10.2 innings.