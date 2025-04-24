The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Winckowski was needed for three innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, so he's being replaced by a fresh relief arm. Luis Guerrero will absorb Winckowski's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
