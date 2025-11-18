The Red Sox designated Winkowski (elbow) for assignment Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The move frees up a spot on Boston's 40-man roster. Winkowski made just six appearances for the Red Sox in 2025, as he spent time in the minors and also missed a large chunk of action with a flexor strain. It's unclear what Winckowski's current health status is. The 27-year-old has a career 4.20 ERA and 195:89 K:BB across 242.1 innings.