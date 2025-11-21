The Red Sox non-tendered Winckowski (elbow) on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Winckowski was pushed off Boston's 40-man roster Tuesday and will now exit the organization altogether after not receiving a contract offer for 2026. The 27-year-old allowed five earned runs in 11.2 innings with the Red Sox in April before being sent down to Triple-A, where he ended the season on the injured list after suffering an elbow strain in mid-May. It's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training.