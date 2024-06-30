Winckowski (2-1) picked up the win Sunday vs the Padres. He did not allow a run in five innings, gave up four hits and struck out one.

Winckowski was efficient in his spot start, as he only needed 58 pitches to get through five innings. It was Winckowski's fourth start of the season and his first since early May. It will be interesting to see if Winckowski keeps a spot in the rotation as he continues to impress in whichever role. The 26-year-old pitched six innings in relief in his last appearance and now backs it up with another quality showing. He's lowered his ERA to 2.80 and is scheduled to face the Yankees next.