Winckowski did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 14-4 loss to the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Winckowski surrendered a leadoff home run to Ben Rice in the first inning and a two-run homer to Alex Verdugo in the third. He departed at 66 pitches with one out to go in the fourth frame in an unimpressive follow-up to the five scoreless frames he threw Sunday. On the season, the 26-year-old owns a 3.23 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 39 innings and lines up to face the Royals next week if he remains in the rotation.