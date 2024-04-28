Winckowski took a no-decision Saturday versus the Cubs, spinning three shutout inning while yielding only three hits. He struck out one.

Winckowski was making his second start following seven relief appearances, hence the reason he was pulled after just three innings and 52 pitches. He permitted a pair of baserunners in both the first and second frames but had a clean third inning to finish off his night. With Nick Pivetta (elbow) unlikely to be ready next week, Winckowski will probably be needed for at least one more start. However, he's simply still not stretched out enough to offer any real fantasy value.