Winckowski made his most recent appearance as a reliever in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins, tossing one inning and allowing one run on two hits.

Winckowski worked as a starter in each of his prior three outings, but his usage out of the bullpen to close out the weekend signals that he'll lose out on a rotation spot with Nick Pivetta (elbow) due to return from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and with Brayan Bello (lat) perhaps being activated from the IL as soon as Sunday. Over his three starts, Winckowski delivered a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, but he never covered more than 4.1 innings in any outing and thus missed out on qualifying for a win on any occasion.