Winckowski didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings while striking out one.

Winckowski made his first start of the season in place of Garrett Whitlock (oblique), tossing a season-high 3.1 innings while limiting the Pirates to one run. After tossing no more than 28 pitches over his three previous outings, Winckowski was pulled after 46 pitches Sunday. The 25-year-old righty will get a chance to stretch out his arm more, with Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe noting that Winckowski will stick around in the rotation. His next start is expected to come next weekend, when the Red Sox welcome the Cubs to Fenway Park.