Winckowski has revealed that he's been pitching with a bone chip in his right ankle since last season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

By the time Winckowski discovered the issue, he wouldn't have been able to have surgery and be ready in time for Opening Day, so he's putting it off for now. It's possible it could affect his performance, although he's had a decent-enough spring. Winckowski will be used in middle relief for the Red Sox.