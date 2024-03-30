Winckowski allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four over two relief innings in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

Winckowski breezed through the seventh inning but ran into trouble in the eighth when he loaded the bases with two outs. Triston Casas made a nice defensive play to prevent any damage to Winckowski's line. Winckowski projects as a multi-inning reliever that can enter at any point during a game.