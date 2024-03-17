Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Winckowski will begin the season working out of the bullpen, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 25-year-old was attempting to secure a spot in Boston's Opening Day rotation and pitched well this spring with just one run allowed over 7.2 innings, but the club apparently feels he's better suited to help the big club as a bullpen piece. Winckowski pitched well in that role last season, as he recorded three saves and 18 holds with a 2.88 ERA in 60 appearances.