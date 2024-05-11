Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

The move clears the way for Brayan Bello (lat) to be activated ahead of his start Sunday against the Nationals. Winckowski has more walks (six) than strikeouts (four) over his last 14.2 innings (seven appearances). He'll likely be back up at some point when the Red Sox need a fresh bullpen arm.