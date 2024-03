The Red Sox informed Slaten on Sunday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Rob Bradford of WEEI.comreports.

The right-hander was traded to the Red Sox after being selected by the Mets during the Rule 5 Draft in December, so he'll need to stay on the major-league roster all season or he'll revert back to the Rangers. Slaten spent most of last season at the Double-A level and had a 3.16 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:16 K:BB across 51.1 innings, though he also received a late-season look at Triple-A.