Crawford (2-2) suffered the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Crawford did not allow a long ball after having allowed one each over his past two starts (none over his first six outings) but did serve up three extra-base hits on his way to allowing four earned runs for the first time this season. A two-out triple in the first inning by Amed Rosario was the biggest blow while a fourth inning double by Jose Caballero set up Tampa's fourth run and ultimately served as the deciding run that sent Crawford to his second defeat. Despite the relatively subpar effort, Crawford maintains a high-quality 2.24 ERA that he'll take into his next start, tentatively slated to take place over the weekend when the Red Sox head to St. Louis for an inter-league matchup against the Cardinals.