Crawford came away with a no-decision Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 4-2 to Atlanta, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander held a tough opponent in check, aside from a two-run shot by Jarred Kelenic in the third inning, but Crawford left the mound after 87 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 2-2. It was his fourth straight quality start and fifth of the season, and Crawford with take a 1.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next outing, which is schedule to come at home early next week against the Rays.