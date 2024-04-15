Crawford didn't not factor into the decision, allowing two hits and striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings during Monday's loss to the Guardians.

Crawford did more than enough to earn the win, but he left with the game still scoreless as the Red Sox bats also couldn't muster anything against Cleveland starter Xzavion Curry. It was the third time in four starts that Crawford did not allow an earned run and he's now allowed only one earned run over 21.1 innings this season. Crawford now sports a miniscule 0.42 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 24 strikeouts against eight walks but despite those impressive numbers remains winless on the season. His next opportunity to pick up his first win is tentatively slated to come this weekend on the road against the surprising Pirates.